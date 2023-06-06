HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The FBI wants you to think twice before posting that selfie.

The bureau said they’ve seen an uptick in recent months in cases of “sextortion” – scams in which perpetrators threaten to release intimate or sexually explicit photos or video of a person unless they give in to their demands, usually money.

How are criminals able to obtain these kinds of images in the first place? Often, victims send it to them, willingly.

Many victims initially believe the person they’re getting scammed by is a romantically interested person on social media. Sometimes they’re even led to believe they’re in an online relationship with someone, and – because sending intimate photos is common in modern relationships – they send them such images.

And scammers don’t discriminate based on how old or young a person is. The FBI said they’ve received reports involving both nonconsenting adults and minors.

In fact, our investigative team has uncovered several such cases, including those involving minors, in the area court systems in recent months.

Scams like these have existed for years, however, recent advances in artificial intelligence technologies are giving bad actors a leg up. Scammers are able to use images of a person to create what the FBI calls “synthetic content,” or deepfakes.

This content often involves taking the face of a victim and applying it to an image of a naked body or person engaged in illicit activity. With no training in how to identify these kinds of A.I.-generated content, people can easily be misled to believe what they’re seeing is real.

Scammers are able to use publicly available photos shared on social media sites to create this fake content.

“Although seemingly innocuous when posted or shared, the images and videos can provide malicious actors an abundant supply of content to exploit for criminal activity,” a recent release from the bureau reads.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to be careful about what you post and who you talk to online. The FBI recommends tightening down security settings on the apps and devices you use. A full list of the FBI’s recommendations is included below.

For parents, they say to use discretion when posting images of your children, to monitor their activity online and to periodically search their personal information online.

You can use reverse image lookup tools like Google Images to search for pictures of yourself on the web (click the camera icon next to the search bar).

Full list of FBI recommendations: