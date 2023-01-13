HAMPTON (WAVY) – The Virginia Duals got underway Friday at the Hampton Coliseum. One of the top amateur wrestling events in the country, the Virginia Duels has been around since 1981.

In the college division, some of the heavy-hitters include Virginia, Maryland and Oklahoma.

Sooners sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis wrestles at 165 pounds. The Pittsburgh native competed at the Duals when he was in high school, now he’s back as a college wrestler.

“It’s cool to be next to the high schoolers, they get to watch,”Nijenhuis said. “It’s a good event, you get some good matches against good teams.”

While 20 colleges are at the Duals, 40 high school teams are competing as well. Schools from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland are on hand as well as dozens of schools from Hampton Roads.

Kellam freshman Brock Thompson wrestles at 120 pounds and the Virginia Duels was more than he expected.

“I thought it was going to be small and not a lot of people,” Thompson said. “But there’s a lot of people here, but that’s kind of motivating.”

The Virginia Duals continues all day Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum.