Curry sparks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic 85-80 in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Curry scored 29 points and Xavier Green added 22 and Old Dominion beat Florida Atlantic 85-80 in overtime.

Old Dominion used a 7-2 run to start overtime and led the rest of the way. Curry’s layup with 3:59 left in regulation put Old Dominion up 66-57.

Though the Monarchs (12-17, 8-8 in Conference USA) have experienced their share of struggles this season, Green believes they will still be formidable once the Conference USA Tournament rolls around in a little over a week.

“We’re still in this,” said Green. “We can still fight. We can play with any team in the conference. I think we can win. I don’t care what anyone thinks. I don’t care about our record, what these pod games are a boost for us; boost of confidence.

“We want to feel good coming into the Conference USA Tournament, and win.”

ODU hosts Senior night against Texas- San Antonio at Chartway Arena on Wednesday night.