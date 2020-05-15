Currituck Co. High School gives seniors special send-off

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC (WAVY) – With gates locked, fields empty, and a senior class stripped of its final Spring athletics season, Currituck County High School gave the class of 2020 a send-off they’ll never forget.

On Friday, May 8, the school lit up its Spring athletics fields, and allowed cars packed with families to roll through the complex. Police and firetruck escorts cleared the way, horns blared, and cars packed with families gave the senior class one final cheer.

“It was really emotional,” said Layla Cartwright, who won a state championship on the volleyball team. She was hoping to do the same on the softball team before the Corovirus cancelled everything.

“I think (the seniors) got to see the community support come alive for them,” said Currituck Athletics Director Todd Parker.