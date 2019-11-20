Cox field hockey celebrates record 21st state title

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Cox High School is now the gold standard for field hockey in Virginia, after winning a state-record 21st state championship on Saturday.

The Falcons defeated Mountain View 4-1 in Northern Virginia.

“It’s super excited to be a part of something so much bigger than ourselves,” said senior captain Sydney Hillier. “Not only does this record mean something to us on the team, it means something to all of the players in the past. “

Head coach Taylor Rountree took over the already tradition-rich program three years ago, and has kept things rolling, taking the title two out of the last three seasons.

“I would like to say there’s no pressure involved, but that’s probably not true,” said Rountree. “Going forward, we just take every game as it is, and we try not to look at the number of state titles. Just winning one is a really big deal.”