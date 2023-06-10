(WAVY) – Eleven teams from Hampton Roads played in state championship games on Saturday in baseball, softball and soccer.
Of the eleven, three area teams won state titles.
The Cox baseball team won its third state title in program history after the Falcons defeated national power Independence 8-0 to win the Class 5 crown.
In the Class 5 boys soccer final, Princess Anne denied Cox’s bid at a repeat as the Cavaliers won their first boys soccer title in program history after a 3-1 win over the Falcons.
Jamestown won the Class 4 boys soccer state title after the Eagles knocked off Bay Rivers District rivals Smithfield 1-0.
Freshman Jason Snead scored the game-winning goal for Jamestown who won the state title for the fifth time.
Here are the rest of the scores from Saturday’s state championship games.
Class 5 Baseball State Championship
Cox 8
Independence 0
Class 4 Baseball State Championship
Hanover 9
Smithfield 0
Class 2 Baseball State Championship
Patrick County 7
Poquoson 3
Class 5 Softball State Championship
Woodgrove 3
Hickory 0
Class 3 Softball State Championship
Northside 3
York 1
Class 6 Boys Soccer State Semifinals (Championship to be played Sunday)
Kellam 1
Hayfield 0 (PK’s)
Landstown 0
Lewis 2
Class 5 Boys Soccer State Championship
Princess Anne 3
Cox 1
Class 4 Boys Soccer State Championship
Jamestown 1
Smithfield 0
Class 4 Girls Soccer State Championship
Tuscarora 2
Smithfield 0
Class 3 Girls Soccer State Championship
Brentsville District 1
Lafayette 0