Coronavirus: Increased testing on the way

(NBC News) — President Trump visited the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta Friday as coronavirus cases topped 200 from coast to coast in the United States, and reportedly hitting 100,000 worldwide.

Hours before the visit the president signed an $8 billion emergency spending bill for vaccines, testing, treatment and preparations to contain the growing threat.

The Trump administration is trying to calm fears amid growing scrutiny over why it won’t meet its goal to be ready to test a million people by the end of this week.

“There were certainly some missteps in the beginning, regarding getting tests out,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

Fauci says the number of available tests is now on track to hit a million in the next couple of weeks.

