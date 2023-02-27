NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – At the corner of East Olney Road and Church Street sits a blue fridge.

The owner of Session, a Virginia Beach breakfast spot, came up with the idea a few years ago – bringing a community fridge for people in need.

“If you can help someone, you should help someone,” Priscilla Queen said.

It took a while for her to find the equipment to start the community fridge.

“First needed someone to give me electricity,” she said. “That was the hard part. It took me a long to find that.”

It was at the Mighty Dream Forum where she met someone with Teens with a Purpose. They let her plug the fridge in.

She still needed to search for the fridge, though.

“I went and got a fridge out in Pungo at a pig farm sanctuary,” Queen said.

Soon after, Not Your Last Supper’s community fridge was up and running.

It’s in a location that lost two grocery stores within the last few years, as the Save-A-Lot off Church Street closed in 2020, and last year, the Family Dollar on Church Street caught on fire.

“The closest grocery store now is, I believe close to two miles away,” Queen said. “I wanted it to be somewhere central to a great need.”

Not Your Supper is a little different than others. Inside the fridge is ready-to-eat meals.

“Sometimes they don’t have the resources to cook or they have things that they are dividing their time between,” Queen said, “whether that is taking care of their family or going to work.”

Queen and her crew at Session cook almost 100 meals each Friday.

As a dietician, she makes sure each meal packs a nutritious punch.

“I wanted the meals to be nutritionally complete – nutritious while also being delicious,” Queen said.

She hopes her meals will reach other communities. She is actively looking to expand, but she said she needs help from the community.

“If you are a restaurant who would love to get on a regular monthly donation schedule, please reach out,” Queen said.

More information

Priscilla Queen said people can help keep the Blue Fridge stocked. Queen said monetary and physical donations help. Contact Queen through the community fridge’s Instagram @notyourlastsupper.