HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – There have been more than 340 mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Dr. Sherman Lee, an associate professor at Christopher Newport University, spent multiple years examining the link between anxiety and mass shootings.

He found there is escalating anxiety among many people over gun violence.

In just the past few days, we’ve seen shootings in Philadelphia to Baltimore, and Wichita to Chicago.

“The rates of mass shootings haven’t gone down,” Lee said.

He said it’s causing stress for many people.

“I analyzed data from over 700 people who claimed to be fearful of mass shootings,” Lee said. “By analyzing some of their symptoms, I was able to identify five signs that a person could be experiencing dysfunctional level of anxiety.”

He said one of the signs is in your dreams – “if a person is dreaming about mass shooting frequently,” Lee said.

Another sign is someone who is isolating themselves.

“You are staying home and avoiding living a normal life,” he said.

Loud noises can cause anyone to flinch, but misinterpreting any noise as gunshots would be a sign too.

“Immediate reaction is that’s a gun it’s a shooting happen it shows your surveillance system is looking for that particular danger,” Lee said.

He said sweating and tensing up during certain gun violence conversations is something else he found.

“If you have those experiences, just with the thoughts of a mass shooting alone, then it’s a good sign you are probably experiencing dysfunctional anxiety,” Lee said.

Similarly, if your appetite changes at the thought of a mass shooting, you are likely experiencing anxiety.

“What’s happening here anytime you are afraid of something, and you think you are going to get hurt your body expends its injury and puts the blood away from digestion,” he said.

These five signs are something Lee said should gauge whether you should seek professional help.

“On the positive side of this, there is good mental health help for anxiety. People don’t have to suffer,” he said.

If you are feeling any of these signs, Lee said you can reach out to your doctor or even get help through an online therapy service.