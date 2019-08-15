Chris Scott era begins for Oscar Smith football

CHESAPEAKE- As the head football coach at Ocean Lakes High School for eight years, Chris Scott considered Oscar Smith to be enemy territory.

After a three-year stint at Bishop Sullivan, Scott has crossed the Chespeake line again. Only this time, he has a different word to describe the Tigers’ home stadium.

“This is home, and that’s where I am now. So, we make it home,” said Scott, who accepted Oscar Smith’s head coaching job in March.

Scott led his alma mater Ocean Lakes to a Class 6 state championship in 2014, and now looks to carry on a tradition of competitive football at his new home. “I think we have the key ingredients and the tradition and the expectations to make it a special year,” he said.