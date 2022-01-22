WATCH: Chopper 10 flies over snow-covered Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Hampton Roads reports its first big snowfall since 2018. Across the community, most spots picked up a few inches of snow.

Across the peninsula, snow accumulated less than the southside. In fact, most of the roads on the peninsula were clear by mid-afternoon. The grass even began to peek out.

Virginia Beach picked up anywhere between five and six inches of snow, while the peninsula saw somewhere between one and three inches.

By about 7 a.m. Saturday, the storm had mostly blown off the Atlantic Coast, leaving as much as six inches of snow in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, meteorologists said.

“The snow has stopped, the sun is up, temps remain below freezing and roads remain hazardous to motorists. Stay home and avoid travel today,” the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted on Saturday morning.

Further south, there was ice in parts of coastal North Carolina, which stretched along much of the South Carolina coast as well, although in much smaller amounts.

*Ariels from Chopper 10 as it flew above Hampton Roads on Saturday afternoon

The snow prompted some restaurants along the touristy Virginia Beach oceanfront to close on Saturday. But two eateries, Commune and Prosperity Kitchen, opened their doors in the hopes that people would brave a walk from nearby residential neighborhoods.

“We’ve had storms like this in the past, and either we’re completely dead or super busy because everyone just wants to get out in the snow and have a fun day,” said Kevin Jamison, who owns both restaurants.

Jamison said customers were already trickling on Saturday morning.

“Just to be in a nice, cozy cafe and getting coffee — there’s something romantic about that,” Jamison added. “And I think maybe other people are feeling the same way.”

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said areas closer to the Atlantic saw more snow, upwards of six inches, while one to four inches fell further north and west.

Estimated snow totals Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler