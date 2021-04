HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Chopper 10 gets a closer view of the 2-alarm fire in Hampton on April 17.

Firefighters in Hampton responded to a two-alarm fire at the Mill Creek Landing Apartments, early Saturday. There were no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation and the Red Cross was on scene throughout the day helping those displaced by the fire.

12 units in the complex suffered smoke, fire and water damage, 6 units are a total loss and 3 others were severely damaged.