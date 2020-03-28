LIVE: Chopper 10 checks in with the USNS Comfort

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) -- Although Dominion Energy has suspended disconnections for nonpayment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the company will still charge customers for energy used during that time, officials say.

Dominion will work with customers on a case-by-case basis to help them get their accounts current, but are reminding people of what they can do to keep their energy bills low during the COVID-19 crisis.