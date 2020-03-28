NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Follow Chopper 10 live as it checks in on the USNS Comfort which is underway to New York.
Previous USNS Comfort coverage:
‘Answering the call’: USNS Comfort to set sail for New York with send-off from President Trump
Va. Saturday updates: Virginia COVID-19 cases at 739, Trump to visit USNS Comfort.
Latest News
- BLOG: Hot day Sunday, with a few T-Storms
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Emporia
- ‘Officers are scared out there’: coronavirus hits US police
- LIVE: Chopper 10 checks in with the USNS Comfort
- Chesapeake’s Carolina Cupcakery offering virtual bakings classes, facemasks, and DIY baking kits