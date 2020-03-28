LIVE: Chopper 10 checks in with the USNS Comfort

In this Jan. 20, 2010 file photo, the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort is anchored off the coast of Haiti to support Operation Unified Response. On Wednesday, March, 18, 2020, President Donald Trump announced he will dispatch the Comfort to the New York City Harbor to provide New York City hospitals with relieve in taking on the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Kennedy/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Follow Chopper 10 live as it checks in on the USNS Comfort which is underway to New York.

