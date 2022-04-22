PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chopper 10 made several trips high up in the skies over Hampton Roads this past week.

Get a recap of Chopper 10’s travels this week in the video player above.

The WAVY Flight team started off this week Monday over a house in Franklin with Drone 10. Officials said two people were critically injured after the house exploded, possibly from propane, last Friday night. Officials say a man and a woman who lived in the house sustained critical injuries. On Monday, investigators were still on the scene.

And from Chopper 10 — we found royalty has arrived in Norfolk. There’s a new king of the jungle in charge at the Virginia Zoo: a new male lion named Ansel. The 5-year-old came from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin, and can now be seen by visitors. He’s considered fully grown at 450 pounds. He’s expected to be joined by two female lions sometime in the near future.

And in Newport News, three people were displaced after a fire Wednesday morning on Andover Court. There was heavy fire coming from the garage and roof when firefighters arrived. A family of three was evacuated from the home and one person was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene. They’re being assisted by the American Red Cross.

And finally, we close out this week’s roundup with an air-to-air shot of a Navy HM53 this week cruising above the Elizabeth River next to the downtown Norfolk skyline.