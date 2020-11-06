Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup | Nov. 6, 2020

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Pilot Scott Abbott and the Chopper 10 team were back in the skies this week.

On Tuesday, Chopper 10 flew over early morning voting lines in Virginia Beach.

The Election Day lines started at sunrise and eased up as the day went on. Most voting locations were busy throughout the day. Voters were encouraged to practice social distancing as they stood in line waiting to cast their ballot.

Drone 10 also captured images this week. It flew over the former site of the Portsmouth Confederate Monument. The area has been repaved and is now open to traffic again. This week, there were still traffic cones and barricades around the area, so drive with caution if you pass through this intersection of High and Court Streets in Downtown Portsmouth.

Two new ship-to-shore cranes, the largest on the East Coast, arrived at the Port of Virginia on Thursday and Chopper 10 got an amazing view of the cranes as they arrived into Norfolk Harbor. The largest ones are 170-feet-tall and arrived fully-assembled. The cranes will give the Port of Virginia the capability to service container vessels, regardless of their size, for decades to come. Good news for the local economy.

See more video from Chopper 10 on WAVY.com.

Latest Posts