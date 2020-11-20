Chopper 10 weekly roundup | Nov. 20, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 and crew took flight from the WAVY TV 10 studios in Portsmouth to bring you the news of the week from the sky.

The City of Chesapeake says the Centerville Turnpike Bridge could be closed to traffic for “months” after being hit by a barge last week. The damage caused the bridge to be stuck open. Engineers and inspectors spent this week assessing the damage. As of Monday, there was no timeline for how long the bridge will be closed to traffic. Motorists should use the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway detour.

Work continues on the busy Granby Street Bridge in Norfolk. Extensive repairs continue to the bridge deck and the support structures. The overhaul is part of the Granby Street Rehabilitation Project. Construction will last through late 2022. More details at this link.

Chopper 10 was high above Macarthur On Ice in Downtown Norfolk this week. Ice skating is set to return Friday, Nov. 20. Things will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A limited numbers of visitors will be admitted to the ice rink every 30 minutes and all visits must be reserved in advance by purchasing a timed ticked online. You can purchase tickets here.

