Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: May 21, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chopper 10 started off the week flying over Harbor Park on Tuesday.

The Norfolk Tides played their first game at Harbor Park since 2019 this week. The weather was perfect for the game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Seating options were limited for social distending, with a capacity limit was just under 5,000 fans. The Tides lost the game but spirits were high as baseball finally returned to the Norfolk Waterfront and Harbor Park.

Also Tuesday evening, Chopper 10 caught sight of a vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 264 near Effingham Street in Portsmouth. Three westbound lanes were closed and there was about a 30-minute delay. Traffic started flowing again just after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Then in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning, at least eight families were displaced after a large fire at this apartment complex in Virginia Beach. It happened at Legends at the Beach on Hunters Chase Drive, not far from Lynnhaven Mall. The fire was later upgraded to a two-alarm fire. No injuries were reported and most of the damage to the building was to the attic and third floor.

And finally — the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and the rest of the region are busy getting ready for the Memorial Day next week. It’s always a big weekend to kick off the summer season.

We will be bring you aerial coverage of the Memorial Day weekend from Chopper 10.