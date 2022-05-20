*Get a recap of Chopper 10’s travels this week in the video player above.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chopper 10 made several trips high up in the skies over Hampton Roads this past week.

Chopper 10 was over Virginia Beach early this week where there’s a parking battle brewing in West Neck Commons. Kellam High students are using the neighborhood across the street from the school as their parking lot.

All the students are legally parking on public streets, but neighbors still think it’s wrong and say it’s causing problems. Residents think Kellam High School and the Virginia Beach School Board should do something about it.

Meanwhile, in Norfolk, next week marks the 70th anniversary of Berkley Bridge and the Downtown tunnel. The structures opened in 1955 with just over 12,000 cars going over the bridge the following year.

That number was up to 86,000 vehicles a day in 2020. Photojournalist Walter Hildebrand will have a special report next Tuesday on the history of the Berkley Bridge and Downtown tunnel.

And the Chesapeake Jubilee setup was completed on Thursday. It’s back after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As you can see from Chopper 10, the rides and vendors are ready to go for the weekend.

They say it is more than a carnival, but it’s a family tradition experienced by more than 35,000 patrons annually. The Chesapeake Jubilee runs through Sunday.

And finally, Chopper 10 flew over the Outer Banks on Friday. The flight crew took in the sights of the Bodie Island Lighthouse from 600 feet above.