Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: May 14, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chopper 10 taking off from its landing pad was a common sight this past week.

After the largest U.S. fuel pipeline was hit by a cyberattack and forced to halt operations, long lines started forming on Tuesday at gas pumps along the east coast and here in Hampton Roads. Some reported running completely out of fuel, largely due to panic buying. Chopper 10 was overhead to capture the long lines.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, is now back in operation. It will be a headache for a while and could take a week or two for things to return to normal.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, Virginia State Police say two men were hurt following a shooting that temporarily closed a portion of I-664. According to authorities, the shooting happened in the northbound lanes between Aberdeen Road through Power Plant Parkway in Hampton. The men went to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Norfolk firefighters responded to this residential fire on Hullview Avenue in Ocean View. You can see from Chopper 10 that the fire burned through the roof. Two residents were displaced, but there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

And finally on Friday, Chopper 10 captured a shot of a Navy H53 helicopter working maneuvers over Willoughby Bay near Chambers Field in Norfolk.