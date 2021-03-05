Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: March 5, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From the lens of Chopper 10 this week…

For the first time in two years, the Old Dominion University football program is enjoying spring practice. The Monarchs held their first of 15 practices Monday on their practice field. It was ODU’s first spring practice under new head coach Ricky Rahne due to the pandemic. The last time ODU played a full season was 2019. The team will play its annual spring game on April 3 inside SB Ballard Stadium, likely without fans. ODU opens the 2021 season on the road at Wake Forest.

Also at ODU… the university announced Wednesday they identified a COVID-19 outbreak among seven individuals at a residence hall. The alert released by the university says the outbreak was found by COVID-19 testing individuals who reside in the Gresham Main residence hall, which houses 116 students. ODU officials say they are monitoring cases in other residence halls and are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread or another outbreak.

And the governor was in Norfolk on Wednesday at a vaccination clinic and said Virginia will get 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The commonwealth is on track to get more vaccines in the coming weeks.

And finally this Friday, Chopper 10 caught an air-to-air shot of a U.S. Navy H-53 helicopter over Norfolk. Always impressive from the lens of Chopper 10.