PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chopper 10 made several trips high up in the skies over Hampton Roads this past week.

Chopper 10 started off the week over the High-Rise Bridge in Chesapeake where drivers can expect a shift to traffic patterns in the eastbound lanes of I-64 starting this week. The changes are part of the High-Rise Bridge expansion project. Traffic will be shifted slightly to the outside lanes between Shell Road and the High-Rise Bridge.

Then Chopper 10 was high above Naval Station Norfolk as about 4,000 sailors and Marines deployed Wednesday aboard the USS Arlington amphibious dock ship and the USS Kearsarge amphibious assault ship. The USS Gunston Hall dock landing ship is scheduled to leave later this month, the U.S. Navy said. All three ships were leaving as part of their scheduled deployment.

And in Portsmouth… The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion is gearing up for a big comeback in 2022. After being closed for nearly three years due to structural damage following a hurricane and then closed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pavilion has created a long list of performers for the 2022 concert season.