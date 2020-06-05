Chopper 10 weekly roundup: Local protests and Phase 2 reopening

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a busy week for Chopper 10 covering local news from the skies over Hampton Roads.

Last Sunday evening, Chopper 10 was over a protest at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. It started off peaceful, but turned unruly in the late evening. The police declared an unlawful assembly Sunday at 10:30 p.m. after the group of protesters assembled on Atlantic Avenue became aggressive and started throwing projectiles at officers, and damaging some storefronts.

Five police vehicles were damaged, including broken windshields.

Two Virginia Beach police officer received minor injuries, Police arrested more than a dozen people as a result of Sunday night’s protest that continued into the early hours Monday.

There was also a protest at Peninsula Town Center, Chopper 10 flew over on Tuesday. The crowd was mostly peaceful until about midnight, when protests gave way to vandalism and looting. Video from Chopper 10 shows the shops boarded up Wednesday morning. Police arrested at least 10 people, including 2 juveniles, and say a female protester was injured.

Friday, Virginia entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. Phase 2 includes indoor seating at restaurants and gyms, all at limited capacity and the reopening of swimming pools and resuming recreational sports with restrictions. Phase 2 also increases limits on social gatherings from 10 to 50 people.

