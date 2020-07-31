Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: July 31, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Another busy week in the books for WAVY’s Chopper 10 team.

Early this week, the U.S. Coast Guard searched for a 67-year-old man reported missing near 86th Street at the Oceanfront. By Wednesday morning, Coast Guard crews out of Elizabeth City had searched over 1,400 square miles over 38 hours. Nobody was found. They suspended the search.

As many school divisions in Hampton Roads make decisions on what the fall semester will look like during the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Beach teachers, parents and students held a rally outside their school board meeting Tuesday. The board voted that evening to start the year off virtually.

And we’ve had record heat this summer. At the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, the beaches have been packed. Is it the calm before the storm? The WAVY weather department is monitoring Hurricane Isaias as it possibly heads in our direction early next week. In the meantime, folks are finding ways to keep cool in this record heat.

Latest Posts: