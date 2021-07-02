Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Andrew Brown Jr.
Marijuana in Virginia
Top Stories
Dog dies after fire at mobile home in York County
There’s a new top resort administrator at the Oceanfront. Her focus: the ‘customer experience’
Video
Police respond to commercial armed robbery in Suffolk
Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: July 2, 2021
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
July 4th
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: July 2, 2021
Chopper 10
Posted:
Jul 2, 2021 / 08:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2021 / 08:15 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Four children shot in Norfolk; victims range from ages 6 to 16
Video
Judge denies business owners’ plea for injunction to halt Virginia skill games ban
Longtime Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closes due to staffing shortage, rising costs
Video
Mother grieves after son shot dead, 3 others injured, on Seaboard Avenue in Chesapeake
Video
What is a ‘heat dome’ and why is it so deadly?
Video
WAVY Twitter Widget
Tweets by WAVY_News
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***
WAVY Facebook
WAVY TV 10