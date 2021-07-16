Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: July 16, 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- The man who has previously represented a number of Black families whose loved ones were unjustly murdered had harsh comments for law enforcement officers as he and other Black lawyers launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies earlier this year.

"We do not feel there was transparency," said attorney Ben Crump in Downtown Elizabeth City, North Carolina as the family of Andrew Brown and hundreds in the community demanded answers on why deputies shot and killed Brown outside his home as they worked to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. Those attorneys have since filed civil litigation after officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing.