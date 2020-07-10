Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup | July 10, 2020

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 returned to the skies over Hampton Roads this week. Here’s a recap of some of the sights it captured.

Cruise Ships Stretching their Sea Legs

Chopper 10 flew over one of three Norwegian ships Thursday as they headed out to sea near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

They’ve been tied up at the Portsmouth International Terminals for months now because of the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

Every now and then, they need to sail back out to sea to keep the engines running. The ships should return soon. We are told they will be in Hampton Roads at least until the end of July.

I-264/I-64 Construction Milestone

The new flyover ramp near Top Golf on I-264 is taking shape. It will eventually connect Greenwich Road to Cleveland Street to help keep traffic flowing. The flyover project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

You Can Visit the Zoo Again

The Virginia Zoo has reopened to the public. Images from Chopper 10 showed lots of available parking, which would normally not be the case at the height of summer.

Tickets and reservations are required to enter the zoo. Reservations can be made online. A mask is required as you enter through the ticket booth, but you can take your mask off once inside if you maintain proper social distancing.

There is a one way path throughout the zoo to help everyone enjoy all the animals and exhibits.

Checking Out Another Chopper

And finally, Chopper 10 came upon an H60 Navy helicopter in the air over the Chesapeake Bay this week. Another beautiful air-to-air shot from the lens of Chopper 10… and we thank them for their service.

You can see video from Chopper 10 regularly on WAVY News 10 and anytime on WAVY.com, at this link.

Latest Posts