Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: Jan. 22, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY’s Chopper 10 reported from the skies this past week over Eastern Virginia and the Richmond region.

We started off this week Monday with a flight over Downtown Richmond. Local gun rights activists traveled to Richmond for Lobby Day 2021. Caravans “rolling for the 2a” — referring to the Second Amendment — went to Richmond and peacefully expressed their concerns to legislators. In the COVID-19 friendly rally, they drove their cars and trucks down Broad Street, hoping to gain the attention of lawmakers. Lobby Day falls near the start of the legislative session, and this year, fell on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A Norfolk neighborhood is preparing for something fresh this spring. The green space in front of Blair Middle School on Colley and Spotswood avenues will be transformed into the Ghent Farmers Market starting in April. It will run on the first and third Friday of each month from 4-7 p.m. through September. It’s something the Ghent Business Association has thought about for some time now. They want people to have access to fresh produce and give them a way to shop small and safely during the pandemic.

The process to rename Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach, which is named after a Confederate general, is underway. In a press conference this past June, Gov. Ralph Northam said he supported renaming bases that carry Confederate names. The governor should have recommendations by the end of February.

And finally, Chopper 10 ended the week with a shot of a chilly January afternoon on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront heading south toward Rudee Inlet.