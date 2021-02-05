Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: Feb. 5, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- WAVY's Chopper 10 reported from the skies this past week over Eastern Virginia and the Richmond region.

We started off this week Monday with a flight over Downtown Richmond. Local gun rights activists traveled to Richmond for Lobby Day 2021. Caravans “rolling for the 2a” -- referring to the Second Amendment -- went to Richmond and peacefully expressed their concerns to legislators. In the COVID-19 friendly rally, they drove their cars and trucks down Broad Street, hoping to gain the attention of lawmakers. Lobby Day falls near the start of the legislative session, and this year, fell on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.