Chopper 10 weekly roundup: Aug. 28, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Pilot Scott Abbott cranked up Chopper 10 as our team headed out to bring you news from the sky this week.

In Chesapeake, a firefighter was injured while fighting an early morning church fire in the Fentress area. Officials say they were notified Friday just after 2 a.m. for a fire at Gabriel Chapel AME Zion Church on Long Ridge Road. From Chopper 10, you can see the church sustained major fire damage. One firefighter was treated and released on scene for minor injuries.

In Norfolk, a boat at East Beach Marina also caught on fire early Friday morning. There were reported injuries. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which also damaged two other boats. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. An investigation into this fire continues.

In Downtown Portsmouth on Wednesday, construction crews began dismantling the Confederate monument on Court at High Street. Controversy and protests have surrounded the statue, and the area is currently fenced off. It comes about a month after Portsmouth City Council voted to relocate the monument. Two months ago, the city made national headlines when a man was struck and seriously injured by part of the statue as it was pulled down during a demonstration on June 10.

