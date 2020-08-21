Chopper 10: Weekly roundup Aug. 21, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Weather remained in the headlines here this week.

Road crews worked Monday in Surry County after a significant amount of damage to roads and bridges was caused by heavy rainfall and flash flooding this past weekend. Many roads and bridges had standing high water and some were completely washed away.

Also, storm cleanup continues in Downtown Suffolk from Hurricane Isaias two weeks ago. A century-old commercial building just off Washington Street sustained unrepairable damage and is expected to be demolished within the next week. Several roads in Suffolk are blocked off due to building damage. Many of the shops around the area are back open for business as the storm cleanup continues.

