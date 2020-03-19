Chopper 10 Video: USNS Comfort

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk-based USNS Comfort ‘floating hospital’ is heading to New York City to give aid during the coronavirus outbreak. The Comfort would be used to treat patients with other medical needs and not those diagnosed with COVID-19, the Navy emphasized.

The Comfort, which has about 1,000 beds, is currently in port for routine maintenance, and had yet to officially receive deployment orders as of noon Wednesday, per Navy spokesperson LaShawn Sykes with Military Sealift Command.

Click here to read more information about the Comfort’s mission.

