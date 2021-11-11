Chopper 10: Veterans Day parade in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This Veterans Day, Virginia Beach celebrated those who served with a parade.

Thursday morning’s parade started on Atlantic Avenue and 16th Street and ended at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial on 19th Street.

The parade included military units from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom participated.

Chopper 10 flew over the event to get a bird’s eye view.