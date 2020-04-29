Chopper 10: VB Police form a line of cars to honor retiring Chief Jim Cervera

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - Authorities are investigating a fatality at a house fire on Harton Court in Virginia Beach, a fire official confirmed with 10 On Your Side.

Dispatchers say the fire at 3721 Harton Court, in the Birchwood Gardens area, was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Smoke and flames were visible when Chopper 10 flew above the home about 15 minutes later.