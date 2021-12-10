Chopper 10: Sights of The Season, Virginia Beach Boardwalk Holiday Lights

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This week’s Sights of the Season takes us to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
That’s where 10 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this year’s holiday lights at the beach. It’s one of the best holiday traditions in the area.
Chopper 10 is offering you a unique perspective of the light display you won’t see anywhere else.
Watch more in the video player above.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.