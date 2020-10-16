Chopper 10 Roundup: Oct. 16, 2020

(WAVY) — Chopper 10 was in the skies documenting news over Hampton Roads this week.

Teachers and their supporters rallied outside the Newport News Public Schools administration building Wednesday afternoon, demanding a safe return to the classroom. On Tuesday night, Newport News Public School board members decided to delay the timeline of bringing students back to campus. Educators say they want more input into the process.

Back to the Southside: The Granby Street Bridge is under repair. Lane closures began this week and will continue to the spring next year. Both the bridge deck and the support structures will be repaired to address corrosion and deterioration. From Chopper 10, you can see the bridge is open with some lanes closed. The project will be complete in late 2022.

Also in Norfolk: repairs to the monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are underway at the busy intersection of East Brambleton Avenue and Church Street. The repair process to fix loose granite panels will run into early 2021. There will be temporary road closures around the memorial through the end of October. Drive with caution. Signs will be posted.

