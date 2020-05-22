Chopper 10 Roundup: May 22, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chopper 10 took WAVY viewers from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, to Busch Gardens, to the USS Wisconsin and more this week.

Beaches in Virginia Beach welcomed back visitors Friday, nearly two months after being closed for anything except exercising and fishing. Now that the beaches are open, signs are posted along the boardwalk with the new regulations and to remind the public that stopping the spread of the virus is in their hands.

One major attraction is still not open yet: Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. According to their web site, as part of their continued commitment to the safety of their guests and workers, and with guidance from state and local officials, the theme park will remain temporarily closed.

And from 600 feet, we take you over a first responders salute to the health care workers at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach. Hundreds lined the streets there.