Chopper 10 Roundup: May 14, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This week was another busy week for Chopper 10.

The Portsmouth Marine Terminal became a temporary home to several Norwegian cruise ships. With no passengers aboard and very few crew members, these ships are here due to the cruise industry’s voluntary suspension of U.S. cruise operations. The vessels are scheduled to be here for the next several months. We will keep you posted.

The U.S. Air demonstration team from Langley-Fort Eustis performed a formation flyover to honor and pay respects to frontline workers and those staying home to help “flatten the curve.” The demonstration was seen locally from the Peninsula all the way to the Oceanfront of Virginia Beach. Our thanks to the Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation. What a show.

And from 600 feet, we could see contractors putting the finishing touches on the new Marriott Hotel at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront right next to the old Cavalier Hotel.

Always a beautiful view from Chopper 10.