Chopper 10 Roundup: May 1, 2020

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — It has been a busy week in the air for the Chopper 10 crew here at WAVY-TV 10.

From 500 feet above Virginia Beach on Princess Anne Road, Chopper 10 flew over a tribute to retiring police Chief Jim Cervera. After 42 years of service, the chief got this farewell from police and first responders on Wednesday.

At Newport News Shipbuilding, beginning Monday, May 4, a new layer of protection will be added. An estimated 25,000 shipyard workers, contractors and service members will be screened each day for fever.

And mission accomplished: A month ago, the USNS Comfort left Hampton Roads heading to New York Harbor. It is now heading back and will arrive Saturday.

And finally, we finish out the recap with a quiet, peaceful, scenic beach view of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

