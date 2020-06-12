Chopper 10 Roundup: June 12, 2020

The Chopper 10 crew had another busy week over the skies of Hampton Roads.

Trump Boat Parade

There was no Harborfest this past weekend or a Parade of Sail, but there was a Trump Boat parade.

Hundreds of boats were seen on the Elizabeth River Saturday afternoon to show their support for President Trump and his 2020 re-election. Chopper 10 flew over the water parade in Norfolk where boats proudly flew flags that said “Trump 2020” and “Make America Great Again.” People also lined the docks to watch and show their support.

Local Marches

There were several peaceful marches across Hampton Roads this week. Chopper 10 flew over one of the largest, led by the Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors.

Hundreds of people marched two and a half miles down Cedar Road Monday and ended up at Chesapeake City Hall for a rally. The coalition listed several things they want to happen, including appointing an equality liaison in the city manager’s office to address cultural diversity issues. They also want an oversight committee for police policies and procedures.

Portsmouth Monument

Drone 10 was used this week to get an aerial view of the Confederate monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth that was damaged during an unruly demonstration Wednesday night.

A man was severely injured when part of the statue fell on him as several in the crowd pulled it down. State Police are investigating the incident. Part of Court Street around Portsmouth’s Confederate monument was still blocked off as of Thursday afternoon, with people coming out to survey the damage.

