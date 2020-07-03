Chopper 10 Roundup: July 3, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chopper 10 took WAVY viewers from Chesapeake to Norfolk and out Virginia Beach to check-in during phase 3 this week.

Chesapeake fire officials say two adults were displaced following a house fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire started in the back of the home. A resident reported they heard a boom and went to check it out, then discovered the flames.

A Norfolk City Hall sit-in demonstration demanding the release of Norfolk Police’s use-of-force reports took place on Monday. Officials are working to bring more transparency to police reporting.

While many states across the U.S. are delaying lifting coronavirus restrictions, or reverting back to earlier phases due to surges in cases, Virginia took the plunge into phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1, nearly a month after entering phase 2.

The Coast Guard, Virginia State Police, and surrounding localities are urging everyone to take extra precautions this holiday weekend.

Latest News