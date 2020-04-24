Chopper 10 Roundup: April 24, 2020

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 and its crew returned to the air this week.

Some of the images captured this week: more than 40,000 pounds of fresh produce given away in the I.C. Norcom High School parking lot in Portsmouth. The free food was given out to help families in the community. From 600 feet, you can see cars lining the streets. The food giveaway lasted throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Rite Aid is expanding its on-site testing for COVID-19 across the nation, including a location off Nimmo Parkway in Virginia Beach. They expanded their testing in eight states and 24 locations. The self-swab, drive-through testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

And a follow up to a story by Andy Fox about a squatter house in Virginia Beach. It was torn down by the landowner after years of dispute. The squatters had apparently left the home, so landowner Everette Brown took a loader and leveled the dwelling. He’s been dealing with this land dispute since 2014.

The skies are busy across Hampton Roads. Chopper 10 caught an air to air shot of F22 Raptors from Langley Air Force Base out over the Chesapeake Bay. And on the Elizabeth River, a beautiful image of the sailing ship American Rover was just one of the many nautical scenes on the waterfront of Downtown Norfolk.

