Chopper 10: Overwash on NC 12 in OBX after November storm

Chopper 10
Posted: / Updated:

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation set up barriers closing down NC 12 from the Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe.

Recent bad weather and high tides broke down sand dunes, turning that stretch of NC 12 into a slush of sand and saltwater.

The road reopened Tuesday, but drivers were urged to use caution due to sand and water still on the road.

Chopper 10 flew over the area to scope out the extent of the issue.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10