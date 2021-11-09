Chopper 10: Overwash on NC 12 in OBX after November storm

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation set up barriers closing down NC 12 from the Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe.

Recent bad weather and high tides broke down sand dunes, turning that stretch of NC 12 into a slush of sand and saltwater.

The road reopened Tuesday, but drivers were urged to use caution due to sand and water still on the road.

Chopper 10 flew over the area to scope out the extent of the issue.