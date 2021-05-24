Chopper 10 over tanker truck crash on Route 17 in Chesapeake

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to almost 4 years in prison for hitting a pedestrian during a crash in 2018 in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police said 28-year-old Richard L. Buckhout Jr. was driving eastbound in the 3200 block of Edinburgh Drive on December 1, 2018, when he hit the parked vehicle and its 73-year-old driver.