RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Local gun rights activists traveled to Richmond Monday for Lobby Day 2021.

Caravans “rolling for the 2a” — that being the Second Amendment — went to Richmond to express their concerns to legislators on what is known as Lobby Day.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), a gun-rights group, attended the event which they have held since 2002. This year, VCDL planned a COVID-19 friendly demonstration, opting for a caravan of cars into the city.