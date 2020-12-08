Chopper 10: Gas line mistakenly cut in Hertford, NC

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Chopper 10 flies over the site of a cut gas line in Hertford, North Carolina Dec. 8, 2020.
Latest News
- Sentara prepares to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
- Holding phones while driving will be illegal in Virginia starting Jan. 1
- ‘We will fix this’: Details of Fort Hood investigation sparked by Vanessa Guillén’s death released
- Mt. Everest is even higher than past measurements, say China, Nepal
- People line up to take selfies with ‘Magic Potty’ in Lee’s Summit