Chopper 10: Future Amazon site in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new Amazon facility coming to the Sewells Point area of Norfolk.
City spokesperson Lori Crouch said it will be at 1400 Sewells Point Road, just east of the Broad Creek area.
Latest News
- Rural South Texas county to new DHS head: Don’t build border wall here
- Thieves steal St. Louis Santa’s red suit
- Family reunited with Bronze Star Medal they never knew was lost
- Mnuchin backs larger stimulus deal, talks with Pelosi and McConnell
- Portsmouth Police searching for missing man with special health needs last seen Sunday