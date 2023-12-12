SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A dozen students and an adult at Nansemond River High were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a fire extinguisher was accidentally knocked off the wall and discharged.
Read the full story here.
by: Brian Reese
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Reese
Posted:
Updated:
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A dozen students and an adult at Nansemond River High were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a fire extinguisher was accidentally knocked off the wall and discharged.
Read the full story here.