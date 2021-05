PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 34-year-old boater who was reported missing Monday morning.

As of Tuesday noon, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox reports that the “search and rescue” effort has turned into a “search and recover” operation. The Coast Guard suspended the search for Hines hours later.

Chopper 10 was overhead as the recover mission was underway.