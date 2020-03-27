Chopper 10: Aerials of testing sites, USNS Comfort and more

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 was busy this week. Here’s a video wrap up.

Chopper 10 flew over several Sentara COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites and got aerials of the long lines of people waiting in their cars to get screened. Get the current screening schedule here.

The Norfolk-based floating hospital USNS Comfort is preparing to depart to provide aid to New York. More details at this link.

And lastly, Chopper 10 captured video of people across Hampton Roads finding ways to social distance while also enjoying all our area has to offer.

