Chopper 10: Aerials of Hampton Convention Center, Langley Speedway, and VB beaches

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Chopper 10 Team stayed busy this week. Here is the video wrap up.

The team flew over the Hampton Convention Center where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will soon convert the structure to an alternate care facility as the Commonwealth battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility will provide hospital beds and additional space for medical workers, pharmacists, and hospital administrators here in Hampton Roads. Other locations are in Loudon County and in Richmond.

Chopper 10 also flew over the empty Langley Speedway. Racing is normally underway at this time, but for now, all race activity at the track has stopped until further notice.

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront remains empty since all beaches are closed, except for those exercising and fishing. In Sandbridge, the City of Virginia Beach is encouraging owners and operators of short-term rental properties to cancel reservations during the coronavirus state of emergency.

And finally, from the Chopper 10 archives, the team takes us back to the Peninsula where they caught an F22 Raptor taking off from Langley Airforce Base in Hampton. Check out the birds-eye view shot.

